Cricket Scotland board quits in racism row

Game shaken

By a Daily Business sports reporter |

Cricket in crisis: A damning report will be published on Monday (pic: Terry Murden)

Cricket Scotland’s board has resigned ahead of a review that will confirm findings of institutionalised racism in the game.

The board announced on Sunday morning that all members were stepping down with immediate effect ahead of publication of the report on Monday.

In a letter sent to the interim chief executive of the governing body, they said they had not seen the contents of the report.

“We are all truly sorry and have apologised publicly to everyone who has experienced racism, or any other form of discrimination, in cricket in Scotland,” they said.

The racism investigation was commissioned by funding body SportScotland last year.

It followed allegations – some made by all-time leading wicket-taker Majid Haq – of racism and discrimination.

He represented Scotland on more than 200 occasions but was sent home from the 2015 World Cup and suggested he felt victimised on grounds of race.

Aamer Anwar, the lawyer representing Mr Haq and Qasim Sheikh said the board’s resignation was “vindication” for his clients. He said neither played for their country again after raising concerns about racism.