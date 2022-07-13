CBI urges next Tory leader to focus on investment

Race for Number 10

Tony Danker of the CBI and leadership leader Rishi Sunak

A business group is urging the next Conservative party leader and Prime Minister to use the tax system to encourage investment that will put Britain back on a growth path.

In an open letter to all the candidates, CBI director-general Tony Danker says: “Sustainable economic growth must be at the heart of your manifestos. Without it, leadership ambitions cannot be met, nor those of the British people and businesses.

“As for tax, our nation’s longstanding poor performance on business investment must be tackled, especially with the Super Deduction [tax relief on investment] ending next April.

“This should be the overriding objective of tax policy now.

“Growth that relies on only government or household consumption is doomed to fail, especially at a time of rising inflation and high debt.”

The CBI again calls for a permanent successor to the Super Deduction – to directly and concretely target investment actions by firms. It also wants reform of the business rates system.

Eight candidates will battle today to succeed Boris Johnson after Sajid Javid, the former health secretary, withdrew when he failed to win enough support.

Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak, the frontrunner, opened his campaign with a warning that it was “not credible to promise lots more spending and lower taxes”.