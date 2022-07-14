Board changes and promotions at Core-Asset

Recruitment

Louise Powrie, Betsy Williamson and Mike Stirton

Finance sector recruitment specialist, Core-Asset Consulting, has announced a number of boardroom changes.

Founder and managing director Betsy Williamson becomes chief executive. Co-founder Louise Powrie takes on the position of joint managing director with a focus on permanent recruitment, while Mike Stirton becomes joint managing director responsible for the interim, temporary & contract business streams.

Ms Williamson said: “With our latest annual accounts forecast to confirm record growth in the last 12 months, now is the ideal window for me to take a more strategic role in guiding the business to the next level, while handing over the day-to-day management of our operations to Louise and Mike.”

Among a number of promotions, Rachael O’Neill becomes director in investment operations and accounting & finance. In interim, temporary & contract, Ian Greep moves up to business manager.

Christopher Wright is appointed consultant, Kamilla Mathias is now senior consultant in front office asset management and Laura Murchie becomes finance manager.