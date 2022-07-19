Recycling deal
Biffa to handle logistics for deposit return scheme
Waste management company Biffa has signed up as logistics partner for Scotland’s deposit return scheme (DRS).
The DRS aims to ensure that at least 90% of recyclable drinks containers are captured and prevented from becoming waste.
The agreement with Biffa comes after several months of close collaboration between the organisations as they progress towards DRS going live in August 2023 and is expected to create around 500 jobs in Scotland to support the collection, sorting and counting of products.
Circularity Scotland, the not-for-profit administrator of the service, is also working with Biffa to explore the opportunity to build a PET recycling plant in Scotland to support the scheme and deliver further employment opportunities.
It marks the latest milestone in the development of the scheme, following May’s announcement that Circularity Scotland had secured £18m investment from the Scottish National Investment Bank and Bank of Scotland to support the initial set-up phase of the scheme.
The new agreement will see Biffa take responsibility for the crucial work of collecting billions of drinks bottles and cans from return points across the length and breadth of Scotland each year, as well as managing the bulking and counting centres that will process material for recycling.
From August 2023 all drinks producers and everyone selling single-use drinks containers is required to take part in the Deposit Return Scheme. A refundable 20p deposit will apply to all single-use PET plastic, aluminium, steel or glass drinks containers ranging in size from 50ml up to three-litre containers.
People will be able to return their bottles and cans to thousands of shops or hospitality across Scotland. Some venues will accept items over the counter, while larger stores, shopping centres and transport hubs will operate automatic collection points known as reverse vending machines.
David Harris, CEO of Circularity Scotland, said: “The DRS scheme is a key part of Scotland’s move to a circular economy. It is one of the most significant environmental infrastructure projects ever introduced in the UK and the most comprehensive deposit return scheme anywhere in the world.”