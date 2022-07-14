56° North | Charlotte St Partners | Whyte & Mackay

Media moves

Strategic communications and public affairs agency 56° North is boosting its team with six hires, including three directors.

The Edinburgh-based agency was founded in November 2020 and following this round of recruitment it will have a team of 14 based in Edinburgh, London and Newcastle.

Michael Martins joins as a senior director. He was most recently an Economic and Political Analyst at the US Embassy in London, having previously worked at the Institute of Directors, the Economist Intelligence Unit, and for an MP in Parliament.

Arron Gatley joins as director from his current role as chief of staff to former Government science and innovation minister, George Freeman MP.

Sophie Ashcroft, who has worked for Tennis Scotland and currently supports Team Scotland at the Commonwealth Games, has joined as a director, based in Newcastle.

Three graduates have joined the Edinburgh office.

Co-managing partner John Penman (pictured), former journalist at The Scotsman and communications executive at Lloyds Bank, said: “All six new hires bring a variety of backgrounds to an already diverse team.”

Charlotte Street Partners

Scott Reid, who joined Charlotte Street Partners as an intern five years ago, is leaving Edinburgh for a new role as director, corporate and public affairs at Argyle in Toronto, Canada.

“I’ve worked with the kindest and bravest in the business – the two qualities I’ve learnt that really count in our industry. These are guys you want on your side and I can’t wait to see where they go next,” he said in a social media post.

Whyte & Mackay

Whisky giant Whyte & Mackay has hired Steph Forsyth from brewer Innis & Gunn as global communications manager.

