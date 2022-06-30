WWII airfield to test cyber defence system

Satellite station

Satellite station at Errol

A former airfield between Dundee and Perth, used by the RAF in WWII, has been chosen to test satellite equipment used in the fight against cyber attacks.

Current communications methods using terrestrial fibre links are limited by the distance each signal can travel. Using satellites will allow quantum communications to be sent securely all over the world.

The new research facility will be developed as part of the Quantum Communications Hub project, funded through the UK National Quantum Technologies Programme.

The Errol optical ground station project is a joint venture between Hub researchers at Heriot-Watt University and Dundee Satellite Station (formerly University of Dundee Satellite Receiving Station), which is a commercial station offering a range of services to the UK and international space sector.

The site, which is located on the bank of the river Tay, was selected by the research team following an internal competitive process.