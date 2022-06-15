Whitbread to raise pay | AssetCo divi and shares plan

Daily Business Live

9.30am: London trades higher

The FTSE 100 regained some of yesterday’s losses, up 65.48 points at 7,252.94 as investors await interest rate news from the Federal Reserve and Bank of England.

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said: “The FTSE 100 made a positive start to what could be a pivotal day in determining the next move for global markets.

“Investors seem to have anticipated the US Federal Reserve will deliver a 0.75 percentage point increase in rates tonight so the focus is likely to be on whether it goes even further, amid some fairly wild talk of a full percentage point hike. There will also be plenty of attention afforded to the commentary made around the decision.

“The Fed will have hoped to engineer a soft landing for both the economy and markets alike as it tackled inflation. But it is looking more like a potential crash landing as things stand.

“Where the Fed leads, other central banks are likely to follow, and attention will switch almost immediately to tomorrow’s decision from the Bank of England.”

8.10am: AssetCo to restructure shares, pay dividend

AssetCo, the wealth management business, intends to restructure its shares to improve their liquidity, spread and marketability to a wider group of investors. Their value will fall as more shares are issued.

The board, chaired by Martin Gilbert, also expects to declare a 13p interim dividend in Q4 and to adopt a progressive dividend policy.

For the six months ended 31 March 2022 the company posted revenue of £1.3 million (31 March 2021: nil) and a loss before taxation of £2.6m (31 March 2021: profit £22.3m).

7am: Whitbread expects higher costs

Premier Inn owner Whitbread said it expects £20m to £30m in additional costs to meet higher pay demands and bringing forward some investment plans.

It said labour supply remains tight across the hospitality sector “and assuming that consumer demand and occupancy remain strong, we expect some additional costs due to targeted pay increases.”

It added: “We are also taking the opportunity to bring forward our investment in refurbishments and maintenance projects as well as accelerate some additional IT spend that will underpin our market leading position and drive future earnings.

“Taken together, these factors are expected to increase total costs by £20m – £30m in FY23.”

CEO Alison Brittain, said: “The strength of Premier Inn’s recovery in the UK continues to be ahead of expectations with a particularly strong Q1 performance that is well ahead of pre-pandemic levels and we continue to significantly outperform the market.

“This impressive Q1 performance together with improved visibility into Q2, gives us increased confidence in delivering a strong first half and remaining ahead of the market for the rest of the year.”

7am: WH Smith

The stationery retailer and travel agent said group revenue in the 15 weeks to 11 June was ahead of 2019 levels, with a particularly strong performance from travel.

“We remain in a strong position to benefit from the significant growth opportunities across the global travel retail market,” it said in an update.

12.01am: Retail sales weaken

Scotland’s high streets reported stalled sales last month as shoppers cut spending amid the cost of living crisis.

The Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) reported a 1.6% year-on-year rise in total sales in May, but adjusted for inflation, sales were 1.1% down on the same period last year.

Global markets

The dollar hit a 20-year high yesterday as traders anticipated a steep rate hike from the US Federal Reserve to bring rampant inflation under control.

A 0.75 percentage points is now under consideration. It would be the biggest increase since 1994, and markets already predict rates of 3.75% to 4% by the end of the year.

Rising expectations that the Fed will raise interest rates by more than forecast followed a higher than forecast CPI figure last Friday which sent the S&P 500 into a bear market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%, the S&P 500 lost 0.38% while the Nasdaq Composite offered some positivity by rising 0.18%.