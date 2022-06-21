Waters joins Frog Systems as finance director

Mental health

Mental health and wellbeing solution provider Frog Systems has strengthened its senior team with the appointment of Brendan Waters as the company’s first finance director.

Mr Waters (pictured) brings a wealth of expertise in taking technology businesses from start-up, to scale-up and maturity, having previously been chief finance officer at Scottish unicorn FanDuel and most recently at data and AI software company Sharktower AI.

He will work for Frog Systems while continuing in his advisory roles to a number of other high-growth technology businesses.

Phil Worms, CEO, said: “Brendan’s insight into the technology sector and knowledge of the investment environment will provide us with the expertise we need to take our business to the next level.”

Mr Waters said: “There is huge potential for growth for Frog Systems through the increased demand for wellbeing solutions, particularly to support employees. The economic cost of poor mental and physical health is increasing and the team have created a product that meets the expectations of this fast-growing market.”

Nick Kuenssberg, chair of Frog Systems, said: “Brendan has a deep understanding of the high-tech space. The knowledge he has gained during his career as an investor, an investee, a financial advisor, and CFO, will be invaluable to us.”