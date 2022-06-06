Warriors search for head coach after Wilson exit

Scotstoun shake-up

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Danny Wilson: decision taken out of his hands (pic: Premier TV)

Glasgow Warriors have started the search for a new head coach after parting company with Danny Wilson.

His exit comes in the wake of Saturday’s humiliating 76-14 defeat to Leinster in Dublin in the quarter-final of the United Rugby Championship, the club’s heaviest defeat in 25 years and a fifth loss in a row.

Warriors’ managing director Al Kellock said: “The recent run of results has not been acceptable and has had a significant impact on everyone connected to the club.

“We are a proud organisation and want to be competitive week in, week out and we felt therefore a change of head coach was the right step to take.

“It is never pleasant to have to make changes to our team, but we needed to act. I’ve enjoyed working closely with Danny and know he has given a huge amount to Glasgow over the past two seasons and for that I’d like to thank him and wish him well.”

Wilson was in defiant mood immediately after the Dublin setback, vowing to continue at Scotstoun.

However, the decision was taken out of his hands after talks today with Scottish Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson adding: “I’d like to thank Danny for his contribution to rugby in Scotland over the past four years.

“He faced a challenging period taking on the Glasgow role mid-pandemic and while there have been several high points, ultimately recent results have not been consistent enough and given the importance of our two professional teams we needed to address that in a timely manner.”

Wilson took over from Dave Rennie in 2020 after leaving his role as forwards coach with Scotland and had 12 months left to run on his contract when the axe fell.

“I am proud that we finished the season in the top eight and qualified for a quarter-final, and like everyone I am extremely disappointed with the result at the weekend,” he said.

“I’d like to thank the players and staff at Glasgow Warriors for all their hard work and commitment over the two seasons I was with the club.”