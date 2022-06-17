Two senior directors join property firm HFD Group

Construction

Paul Evans and Andy Day

HFD Group has announced two senior appointments, with a commercial director and operations director joining the property developer to lead its construction business.

Commercial director Paul Evans and operations director Andy Day take over from David Shearer, who retired as managing director of HFD Construction in April after 16 years with the company.

Mr Evans has more than 30 years’ experience in the sector and has previously held roles at global construction consultancy Soben, ENGIE’s regeneration division and Morgan Sindall. After initially training as a quantity surveyor, he has managed the construction of major builds including Police Scotland’s offices at the Riverside East development in Dalmarnock, and several schools in the South Lanarkshire area.

Mr Day joins HFD from Ogilvie Construction, where he was construction director, responsible for a team of 80. His experience includes previous positions with Robertson Construction, Bancon Construction and Graham Construction including projects such as Edinburgh College’s Granton Campus (formerly Edinburgh Telford College), the Scottish Crime Campus at Gartcosh and student accommodation at the University of Salford.

Both Mr Day and Mr Evans are members of the Chartered Institute of Building and will spearhead HFD’s construction division, which is responsible for the delivery of the group’s construction programmes.

William Hill, CEO of HFD Group, said: “It’s a crucial time for our construction business as the development at 177 Bothwell Street nears completion and we get ready to hand the keys over to the new occupiers and landlord.

“David was an integral part of our business for many years and we wish him all the best in retirement. Paul and Andy will bring a wealth of experience to current and future projects, having worked with major contractors and construction companies in their careers so far.”