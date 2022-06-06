Traders expect Jubilee jump | Wizz Air grows network

Daily Business Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

8.30am: Blue chips higher

The FTSE 100 enjoyed a Jubilee jump, trading 78.5 points higher at 7,611.43.

7am: Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings, the fastest-growing European airline, said it carried 4,117,271 passengers in May, representing a 390% increase compared to May 2021, at a load factor of 84.2%.

The company continued to grow its network and improve its customer offering, and said its CO 2 emissions in grams per passenger/km were 20.2% lower compared to same month last year.

The company announced last Friday that it will cancel all Wizz UK flying from its Doncaster Sheffield Airport base from 10 June. Pilots and cabin crew have been offered the opportunity to fly out of another base in the UK.

Global markets

Traders were expected to return to their desks in an upbeat mood following the long Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Spread betting firms were forecasting a 50 points opening surge for the FTSE 100 which closed on Wednesday at 7,532.

Asian markets set the tone with Hong Kong and Japan higher, helped by China announcing a further easing of curbs in Beijing over the weekend and officials in Washington considering a selective removal of tariffs on Chinese imports to help the fight against inflation.

Crude oil prices continue to rise, hitting $120.35 a barrel (0522 GMT), compared to Friday’s $119.72, as markets adjust to the EU ban on Russia amid growing global demand.

Despite OPEC+ announcing a combined production increase of 648,000 barrels per day in July, the majority of members are unable to increase capacity, which analysts say means OPEC+ will not be able to fill the shortfall left by Europe tightening sanctions against Russia.

At home, the possibility of a no-confidence vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be closely watched by investors while inflation numbers are published later this week.