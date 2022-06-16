THG ends talks | Boohoo growth | ASOS board changes

Daily Business Live

7am: THG terminates talks

Ecommerce retailer THG says it will not proceed with any of the recent approaches for the firm which were “unacceptable and significantly undervalued the company”.

In a statement, it said all approaches had been unsolicited and “after consulting with THG’s major shareholders and taking advice from the Company’s advisors, the Board has not considered it appropriate to provide due diligence access to any of these parties,”

Accordingly, “the board has determined that it is not appropriate to seek an extension to the deadline set out in the company’s announcement dated 19 May 2022.”

The company had received an indicative non-binding proposal from a consortium led by Belerion Capital Group and King Street Capital Management which was rejected by the board.

“While THG is clearly aware of the macro-economic challenges, the company continues to perform well, and in line with its own expectations,” it said.

7am: Boohoo returns to growth

Online fashion retailer Boohoo said UK sales improved month-on-month in the three months to the end of May and returned to net sales growth last month. International performance continued to be impacted by increased delivery times.

The group has continued to increase sourcing from markets closer to home to reduce exposure to elevated inbound freight costs, with a 10 percentage point increase in short-lead time product mix compared to the same period last year.

Outlook for the year ending 28 February 2023 remains unchanged. Revenue growth for FY23 is expected be low-single digits, with a return to growth in Q2 and growth rates improving in the second half of the year. Adjusted EBITDA margins are expected to be between 4% and 7%, in line with prior guidance.

7am: ASOS board changes

ASOS has promoted José Antonio Ramos Calamonte, chief commercial officer, to chief executive and appointed non-executive director Jørgen Lindemann as chair to succeed Ian Dyson.

Guidance for the year was updated to reflect “uncertain consumer purchasing behaviour and the potential continuation of higher returns” with revenue growth expected to be 4% to 7% and adjusted PBT now expected to be in the range of £20m to £60m.

Mat Dunn, chief operating officer, said: What is now clear, based on the significant increase in returns rates that we have seen, is that this inflationary pressure is increasingly impacting our customers shopping behaviour.

“It is too early to tell for how long the current pattern of customer behaviour will continue but we are taking swift and decisive steps to minimise the impacts whilst continuing to deliver against the strategic initiatives we laid out in November that will ensure that ASOS builds for the long-term.

Global markets

Asian stocks rose after the Federal Reserve decided to bump up rates by an aggressive 75 basis points to tackle soaring inflation. In Tokyo, the Nikkei was up 1.7% and Seoul’s KOSPI added 1.24%.

Wall Street closed higher, after five losing sessions, even through Mr Powell signalled that the central bank could raise rates again by the same magnitude next month.

Stocks would normally react negatively to aggressive central bank measures and the bullish response was attributed to Mr Powell’s cautious stance during the press conference.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.5% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 2.5%.

Earlier, European stocks moved higher following news of an emergency meeting of the European Central Bank’s rate-setting Governing Council later in the day in response to the turmoil in euro area government bond markets.