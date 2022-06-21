The Alchemist adds to bar mix with new outlet

60 jobs

The Alchemist will create 60 jobs

Bar and restaurant group The Alchemist is investing further in Edinburgh as it reports an “incredible” response to its debut in the city.

Despite the cost of living squeeze, the company has shown its confidence in the continued recovery in the leisure sector by announcing a second outlet in the capital just months after its first opened in the St James Quarter.

The £1.5 million investment in a 7,051 sq ft unit in George Street will create 60 jobs and will be its third in Scotland following recently revealed plans to open in Glasgow’s George Square this winter.

Jenny McPhee, brand director, said: “The response to our first bar and restaurant in Edinburgh last year, alongside plans to make our debut in Glasgow later this year, has been incredible and we’re thrilled to be further expanding our portfolio in Scotland with a second venue in the capital.”