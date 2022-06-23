Telfer becomes partner at MacDonald Lynch

Law

Glasgow solicitors practice MacDonald Lynch has appointed a new partner who joined the firm at its launch a year ago.

Robert Telfer will add to the leadership team of Elaine MacDonald and Colin Carr from 4 July.

The firm was formed after Elaine MacDonald acquired the southside firm Lynch & Co which was established in 1984. The rebranded and expanded Mount Florida firm now employs eight people.

Mr Telfer has a doctorate in European competition and consumer law from the University of Glasgow, where he completed his diploma in professional legal practice. He has also worked in real estate.

He specialises in conveyancing, wills, power of attorney and estates.

He said: “Our first year has been challenging but hugely rewarding and I am proud of what we have achieved together in such a short time.”

Senior partner Ms MacDonald added: “Robert has been with us from day one and has been a tremendous source of support for me and the wider team. His promotion illustrates the enormous contribution he has made to the company and the wide range of skills he brings to bear.

“I greatly value his counsel and I know that he will make an outstanding partner as we grow the business.”