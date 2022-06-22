Sunak argues energy levy supports North Sea

Aberdeen meeting

Rishi Sunak: meeting industry leaders in Aberdeen

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will meet oil and gas industry leaders in Aberdeen today to defend his windfall tax and insist he wants to encourage investment in the North Sea.

Energy companies reacted with dismay after Mr Sunak surrendered to pressure for a levy on profits to help with the cost of living crisis. They argue that they will pay substantially more in tax anyway amid higher oil and gas prices.

The Chancellor will stress the importance of the North Sea sector to the UK’s domestic energy supply and security for the foreseeable future, in the context of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The UK government expects that the Energy Profits Levy, with its investment allowance, will lead to an overall increase in investment in the North Sea sector.

The Levy’s investment allowance means businesses will overall get a 91p tax saving for every £1 they invest and allows for investment in activities to cut emissions, which could include electrification.

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

There are also other tax and non-tax levers to support the transition to clean energy, including the super-deduction and the UK’s competitive Research and Development tax credit regime.

The Chancellor will also discuss the role of oil and gas companies in decarbonising the UK’s energy supply. As set out in the British Energy Security Strategy, sourcing gas domestically in the North Sea is often much better for the environment than importing it from abroad.

Ahead of the meeting Mr Sunak said “Following Putin’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine we see the importance of the UK’s energy supply and security now more than ever. The North Sea will be the foundation of the UK’s energy supply in the decades to come as we transition to cleaner ways to fuel our country.