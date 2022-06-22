Aberdeen meeting
Sunak argues energy levy supports North Sea
Chancellor Rishi Sunak will meet oil and gas industry leaders in Aberdeen today to defend his windfall tax and insist he wants to encourage investment in the North Sea.
Energy companies reacted with dismay after Mr Sunak surrendered to pressure for a levy on profits to help with the cost of living crisis. They argue that they will pay substantially more in tax anyway amid higher oil and gas prices.
The Chancellor will stress the importance of the North Sea sector to the UK’s domestic energy supply and security for the foreseeable future, in the context of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
The UK government expects that the Energy Profits Levy, with its investment allowance, will lead to an overall increase in investment in the North Sea sector.
The Levy’s investment allowance means businesses will overall get a 91p tax saving for every £1 they invest and allows for investment in activities to cut emissions, which could include electrification.
Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn
There are also other tax and non-tax levers to support the transition to clean energy, including the super-deduction and the UK’s competitive Research and Development tax credit regime.
The Chancellor will also discuss the role of oil and gas companies in decarbonising the UK’s energy supply. As set out in the British Energy Security Strategy, sourcing gas domestically in the North Sea is often much better for the environment than importing it from abroad.
Ahead of the meeting Mr Sunak said “Following Putin’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine we see the importance of the UK’s energy supply and security now more than ever. The North Sea will be the foundation of the UK’s energy supply in the decades to come as we transition to cleaner ways to fuel our country.
“It’s vital we encourage continued investment by the oil and gas industry in the North Sea and our new investment allowance provides huge tax reliefs for projects that cut emissions.
“I look forward to hearing about the projects Scottish industry have planned as they continue to lead the charge to Net Zero with new innovations and investment.”
The SNP’s Shadow Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy spokesperson, Stephen Flynn, said: “The Chancellor has a cheek to say he champions the future if energy in the North Sea.
“For too long his government has syphoned off profits from Scotland’s resources while failing to invest in our energy sector and Net Zero future – the reality is Scotland has the energy, it just needs the power.”