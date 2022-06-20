Strategic Resources promotes Gray to MD

Recruitment

Energy recruitment specialist Strategic Resources has promoted recruitment and operations director Gary Gray to managing director.

The appointment follows Shonah Raffan’s decision to retire after more than three decades, including the past 27 years as managing director of the Aberdeen-based company.

With nearly 20 years’ experience in recruitment, Mr Gray joined Strategic Resources in 2005 and was promoted to director in 2014.

Strategic Resources recorded turnover of £19 million in 2021 and currently has a staff of 10.

Mr Gray said: “We are finding the local recruitment market to be buoyant and extremely competitive for certain skillsets. Contractor numbers have grown back steadily as the impact of the pandemic subsided, and there has also been increased focus from clients on staff opportunities.

“We expect to see these themes persist throughout 2022, added to opportunities to develop our own business in the renewables and digital sectors in light of the transition to net-zero and adoption of new ways of working.”