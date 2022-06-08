Strachan calls for unity as Dundee turn to Bowyer

Dens Park move

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

New Dundee boss Gary Bowyer

Dundee have appointed Gary Bowyer as their new manager, the former Salford City boss succeeding Mark McGhee in the Dens Park hot seat.

The club turned to the 50-year-old after moves to bring in Shaun Maloney broke down.

It is his first management post in Scottish football after ten years south of the Border in charge of Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool, Bradford and Salford.

Bowyer will be tasked with steering the Dark Blues back to the Premiership after their relegation at the end of last season, with managing director John Nelms saying: “At the start of the process, we set out with a job description and list of desired attributes that we wanted in a manager.

“It has taken time and patience along the way but we have brought someone in that ticked all of the boxes.”

Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan added: “Now is the time for everyone to pull together and get right behind the manager and the team for the new season.”

Bowyer’s first game in charge in the Championship will be on 31 July but will kick-off his stint in the dugout in next month’s League Cup first-round group stages against Hamilton Accies, Stranraer, Queen’s Park and Forfar Athletic.

Bowyer was sacked by Salford in May after 14 months in charge during which time he won 27 games out of 62, his inability to guide them into the League Two play-offs ultimately costing him his job.

Victory: Steve Clarke

Nations League

Scotland 2 Armenia 0

Hampden Park

Ralston living the dream

Scotland defender Anthony Ralston admitted it was a dream come true after scoring his first goal for his country against Armenia on his first start for the national team.

The Celtic star opened the scoring at Hampden, with Scott McKenna adding a second before the break as Steve Clarke’s side began their Nations League campaign with a 2-0 win at Hampden Park to help banish the disappointment of failing to make the World Cup.

“I enjoyed every minute of it and I’m just happy to have contributed to the team,” said Ralston.

“It’s a very proud moment to be standing there singing the national anthem with my family here tonight, too. It’s every footballer’s dream to play and score for your country. It felt amazing, to make my first start and to get my first goal, it’s a lot to take in.”

Next up for the Scots in League B, Group 1 is a trip to Dublin on Saturday to take on the Republic of Ireland, who lost 1-0 at home to Ukraine.