SMEs invited to sign up for innovation centre

Facility approved

Proposed Rural and Veterinary Innovation Centre in Inverness (pic: Threesixty Architecture)

Smaller companies operating in animal biotechnology are being offered an opportunity to become partners in a new innovation centre.

Highlands Council has approved plans for the £11 million Rural and Veterinary Innovation Centre in Inverness which is expected to help to increase life sciences activity in the region.

Work is due to start on the Inverness Campus of Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) within weeks following the appointment of Fife-based Muir Construction as the main contractor.

The centre will offer new and existing SMEs development laboratories and business facilities. They will also have access to expertise and the burgeoning life sciences community in Inverness.

It will also be the home of SRUC’s research, with SRUC Veterinary Services and SAC Consulting – part of SRUC – based in the building.

The site will support the development of the new SRUC Veterinary School which will be based across the country.

SRUC has worked closely with campus owner, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, and the project has received £6m from the European Regional Development Fund Scotland Programme as well as a £4.2m loan from the Scottish Funding Council.

The design was undertaken by Inverness-based Threesixty Architecture and the build is being project-managed by Currie & Brown.

Professor Wayne Powell, principal and chief executive of SRUC, said: “The Rural and Veterinary Innovation Centre will be an important addition to expanding the biotech community in Inverness. The new centre will grow jobs and the economy.

“With a heightened awareness of the link between human and animal epidemiology, this new initiative is at the right time and in the right place.”