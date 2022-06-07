Skyrora hires US Air Force veteran as COO

Space engineering

Lee Rosen: exciting time to join Skyrora

Rocket company Skyrora has appointed Lee Rosen, a retired US Air Force colonel, as chief operations officer.

Col Rosen, who is also a former VP at SpaceX, is a veteran of more than 150 missions, and will apply his extensive operational expertise to help Edinburgh-based Skyrora become the first UK company to launch from British soil.

Skyrora is aiming for 16 launches per year from the Saxavord launch complex in the Shetland Islands alone by 2030.

Over the course of his career, Col Rosen has built experience as an engineer, space operator, and acquisition professional, first discovering his passion for launch at an early age as the president of his high school rocketry club. He spent 23 years in the US Air Force with command tours at both launch bases, Vandenberg Air Force Base and Cape Canaveral, prior to joining SpaceX.

He said: “With Skyrora leading the way in UK launch and building infrastructure for the future of the UK’s space economy, it’s an exciting time to join the company.

“Currently, the UK is completely reliant on the US and, although this is a crucial relationship, Skyrora is building towards a future when space capabilities in this country will allow for regular sovereign launches.”