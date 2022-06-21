Update:

Food & Drink Excellence Awards

Shortlist announced for best of food and drink

By a Daily Business reporter | June 21, 2022
Scottish seafood
Awards are a celebration of Scottish produce

Businesses from across Scotland have been announced in the shortlist for the 21st Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards. 

248 entries were submitted across 14 product categories, and overall, 48 individual items from 36 suppliers have been named as finalists. Buyers from some of the UK’s biggest retailers including Asda, Co-op, Tesco and Sodexo, alongside some of the food and drink industry’s most influential figures, were part of a judging panel that tasted and scored each product.

28 individuals, teams and employers were also shortlisted across seven business categories.

Returning after a Covid-enforced hiatus, the 21st Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards  will take place during Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight and be held at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre on 8 September.

John Davidson,  deputy chief executive and strategy director at Scotland Food & Drink, said: “The Excellence Awards play an important role in recognising the innovation and creativity of everyone that is building the reputation of Scotland’s larder.

“It was fantastic to see such a range of producers and individuals in this years entries and a massive congratulations to all those that have been named in the shortlist. We can’t wait to bring everyone together after a challenging couple of years and celebrate in September.”

Shortlist:

Artisan Product of the Year

  • Argyll Coffee Roasters – Clyde Steamer
  • Blackthorn Salt – Blackthorn Salt
  • Scottish Salmon Company – Native Hebridean Smoked Scottish Salmon
  • Webster Honey – Scottish Blossom Honey
  • Errichel & Thyme – Scottish Beef Biltong

Bakery Product of the Year

  • Aldi – Specially Selected Gastro Steak and Black Pudding Single Pie
  • Clootie McToot – Clootie McToot Traditional Dumpling
  • Island Bakery – Isle of Mull Cheese Biscuits – Traditional Farmhouse Cheddar
  • Taste of Arran – Arran Oaties

Brewing Product of the Year

  • Aldi – Perfect Storm
  • Bellfield Brewery Limited – Daft Days Porter
  • Drygate – Disco Forklift Truck
  • Vault City Brewing – Vault City x Bruichladdich x Brewgooder Barrel Aged Whisky Sour Beer

Confectionery & Soft Drinks Product of the Year

  • Bon Accord Soft Drinks – Pink Grapefruit Soda
  • Bon Accord Soft Drinks – Rhubarb Soda
  • Nuisance Drinks – Wild Nettle
  • Savora Drinks – Zesty Lime & Sweet Agave

Dairy Product of the Year

  • Arran Ice Cream – Scottish Tablet ice cream
  • Graham’s The Family Dairy – Graham’s The Family Dairy Scottish Butter with Isle of Skye Sea Salt
  • Rora Dairy – Greek style yogurt
  • St Andrews Farmhouse Cheese Company – St Andrews Farmhouse Cheddar

Distilling Product of the Year

  • Crafty Scottish Distillers Ltd – Hills & Harbour Gin
  • Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky – Octave Premium Glen Grant 30 Year Old
  • Dunnet Bay Distilers Ltd. – Rock Rose Gin – Citrus Coastal Edition
  • Great Glen Distillery Limited – Great Glen Premium Scottish Gin
  • Isle of Raasay Distillery – Isle of Raasay Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Fish & Seafood Product of the Year

  • Aldi – Harissa Infused Scottish Salmon Fillets
  • CAMPBELLS & Co Smokehouse Ltd – Smoked Steelhead Trout Long Sliced Side
  • Sutherlands of Portsoy – Cold Smoked Steelhead Trout
  • The Scottish Salmon Company – Native Hebridean Smoked Scottish Salmon

Free From Award

  • Island Bakery – Sweet FA Gluten-Free Organic Cookies
  • Lazy Day Foods – Chocolate Cake Bars
  • Lazy Day Foods – Millionaire’s Shortbread
  • Nudie Snacks – Cauliflower Crisps – Cheese & Carmalised Onion

Healthier Choice Product of the Year

  • Graham’s The Family Dairy – Graham’s The Family Dairy Squidgies Pouch
  • Nudie Snacks – Cauliflower Crisps – Cheese & Carmalised Onion
  • Planet Kuku – Cauliflower, turmeric, basil and nigella seeds kuku

Meat Product of the Year

  • Castle MacLellan – Heston from Waitrose Chicken Liver Parfait
  • Donald Russell Ltd – 2 Venison Wellingtons
  • East Coast Cured – Saucisson Sec
  • East Coast Cured – Coppa

Scotch Brand Product of the Year

  • Aldi – Specially Selected Scotch Aberdeen Angus Ribeye Steak 36 Day Matured
  • Aldi – Specially Selected Scottish Smoked Streaky Bacon
  • JOHN GILMOUR BUTCHER – Gilmour Black Gold

Snacks & Accompaniments Product of the Year

  • Lazy Day Foods – Chocolate Cornflake Clusters
  • SHORE The Scottish Seaweed Co. – SHORE Seaweed Chips
  • The Drinks Bakery – Parmesan Toasted Pine Nuts & Basil
  • The Drinks Bakery – Mature Cheddar Chilli & Almond

Best for Scottish (Independent)

  • Bonnie & Wild
  • Café St Honoré
  • Hickory
  • MacDuff 1890

Best for Scottish (Multiple)

  • Aldi
  • Asda
  • Brakes
  • Scotmid

Employer of the Year

  • Aquascot
  • Macphie
  • Scottish Sea Farms
  • The Scottish Salmon Company

Primary Producer of the Year

  • Angus Soft Fruits
  • Blackthorn Salt
  • Infinite Spring Ltd
  • Uradale Farm

Regional Food and Drink Award

  • Bonnie & Wild
  • ESS Energy
  • Outer Hebrides Tourism
  • Shetland Food & Drink Limited

Sustainability Award

  • Arbikie Distillery
  • Mackie’s of Scotland
  • PJs Foods Limited
  • Two Raccoons
  • We Hae Meat Ltd

Young Talent

  • Devro- Kyle Nielsen
  • Savora Drinks- Matthew Walker
  • Tagliotello Ltd- Otello Calvert
  • The Scottish Salmon Company- Megan Laughlin
