Food & Drink Excellence Awards
Shortlist announced for best of food and drink
Businesses from across Scotland have been announced in the shortlist for the 21st Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards.
248 entries were submitted across 14 product categories, and overall, 48 individual items from 36 suppliers have been named as finalists. Buyers from some of the UK’s biggest retailers including Asda, Co-op, Tesco and Sodexo, alongside some of the food and drink industry’s most influential figures, were part of a judging panel that tasted and scored each product.
28 individuals, teams and employers were also shortlisted across seven business categories.
Returning after a Covid-enforced hiatus, the 21st Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards will take place during Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight and be held at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre on 8 September.
John Davidson, deputy chief executive and strategy director at Scotland Food & Drink, said: “The Excellence Awards play an important role in recognising the innovation and creativity of everyone that is building the reputation of Scotland’s larder.
“It was fantastic to see such a range of producers and individuals in this years entries and a massive congratulations to all those that have been named in the shortlist. We can’t wait to bring everyone together after a challenging couple of years and celebrate in September.”
Shortlist:
Artisan Product of the Year
- Argyll Coffee Roasters – Clyde Steamer
- Blackthorn Salt – Blackthorn Salt
- Scottish Salmon Company – Native Hebridean Smoked Scottish Salmon
- Webster Honey – Scottish Blossom Honey
- Errichel & Thyme – Scottish Beef Biltong
Bakery Product of the Year
- Aldi – Specially Selected Gastro Steak and Black Pudding Single Pie
- Clootie McToot – Clootie McToot Traditional Dumpling
- Island Bakery – Isle of Mull Cheese Biscuits – Traditional Farmhouse Cheddar
- Taste of Arran – Arran Oaties
Brewing Product of the Year
- Aldi – Perfect Storm
- Bellfield Brewery Limited – Daft Days Porter
- Drygate – Disco Forklift Truck
- Vault City Brewing – Vault City x Bruichladdich x Brewgooder Barrel Aged Whisky Sour Beer
Confectionery & Soft Drinks Product of the Year
- Bon Accord Soft Drinks – Pink Grapefruit Soda
- Bon Accord Soft Drinks – Rhubarb Soda
- Nuisance Drinks – Wild Nettle
- Savora Drinks – Zesty Lime & Sweet Agave
Dairy Product of the Year
- Arran Ice Cream – Scottish Tablet ice cream
- Graham’s The Family Dairy – Graham’s The Family Dairy Scottish Butter with Isle of Skye Sea Salt
- Rora Dairy – Greek style yogurt
- St Andrews Farmhouse Cheese Company – St Andrews Farmhouse Cheddar
Distilling Product of the Year
- Crafty Scottish Distillers Ltd – Hills & Harbour Gin
- Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky – Octave Premium Glen Grant 30 Year Old
- Dunnet Bay Distilers Ltd. – Rock Rose Gin – Citrus Coastal Edition
- Great Glen Distillery Limited – Great Glen Premium Scottish Gin
- Isle of Raasay Distillery – Isle of Raasay Single Malt Scotch Whisky
Fish & Seafood Product of the Year
- Aldi – Harissa Infused Scottish Salmon Fillets
- CAMPBELLS & Co Smokehouse Ltd – Smoked Steelhead Trout Long Sliced Side
- Sutherlands of Portsoy – Cold Smoked Steelhead Trout
- The Scottish Salmon Company – Native Hebridean Smoked Scottish Salmon
Free From Award
- Island Bakery – Sweet FA Gluten-Free Organic Cookies
- Lazy Day Foods – Chocolate Cake Bars
- Lazy Day Foods – Millionaire’s Shortbread
- Nudie Snacks – Cauliflower Crisps – Cheese & Carmalised Onion
Healthier Choice Product of the Year
- Graham’s The Family Dairy – Graham’s The Family Dairy Squidgies Pouch
- Nudie Snacks – Cauliflower Crisps – Cheese & Carmalised Onion
- Planet Kuku – Cauliflower, turmeric, basil and nigella seeds kuku
Meat Product of the Year
- Castle MacLellan – Heston from Waitrose Chicken Liver Parfait
- Donald Russell Ltd – 2 Venison Wellingtons
- East Coast Cured – Saucisson Sec
- East Coast Cured – Coppa
Scotch Brand Product of the Year
- Aldi – Specially Selected Scotch Aberdeen Angus Ribeye Steak 36 Day Matured
- Aldi – Specially Selected Scottish Smoked Streaky Bacon
- JOHN GILMOUR BUTCHER – Gilmour Black Gold
Snacks & Accompaniments Product of the Year
- Lazy Day Foods – Chocolate Cornflake Clusters
- SHORE The Scottish Seaweed Co. – SHORE Seaweed Chips
- The Drinks Bakery – Parmesan Toasted Pine Nuts & Basil
- The Drinks Bakery – Mature Cheddar Chilli & Almond
Best for Scottish (Independent)
- Bonnie & Wild
- Café St Honoré
- Hickory
- MacDuff 1890
Best for Scottish (Multiple)
- Aldi
- Asda
- Brakes
- Scotmid
Employer of the Year
- Aquascot
- Macphie
- Scottish Sea Farms
- The Scottish Salmon Company
Primary Producer of the Year
- Angus Soft Fruits
- Blackthorn Salt
- Infinite Spring Ltd
- Uradale Farm
Regional Food and Drink Award
- Bonnie & Wild
- ESS Energy
- Outer Hebrides Tourism
- Shetland Food & Drink Limited
Sustainability Award
- Arbikie Distillery
- Mackie’s of Scotland
- PJs Foods Limited
- Two Raccoons
- We Hae Meat Ltd
Young Talent
- Devro- Kyle Nielsen
- Savora Drinks- Matthew Walker
- Tagliotello Ltd- Otello Calvert
- The Scottish Salmon Company- Megan Laughlin