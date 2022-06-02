Shell’s Jackdaw field in North Sea to go ahead

Gas project approved

Shell says the field will heat 1.4m homes

Shell’s Jackdaw gas field in the UK North Sea is to go ahead, sparking an immediate backlash from climate campaigners.

The company received final regulatory approval for the field which is expected to deliver 6.5% of all gas production from the UK continental shelf.

Shell said it will provide enough energy to heat 1.4 million homes. At the same time, it will account for less than 1% of emissions from the production area.

The decision comes as the government tries to boost domestic energy output in an effort to shield the UK from the market volatility caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng welcomed the decision to approve the field which lies 250 kilometres east of Aberdeen.

“We’re turbocharging renewables and nuclear, but we are also realistic about our energy needs now,” he said on Twitter. “Let’s source more of the gas we need from British waters to protect energy security.”

Environmental campaigners Greenpeace replied: “This is desperate and destructive, @KwasiKwarteng. You’re not turbocharging renewables, you’re turbocharging the climate crisis. The answer is not new oil and gas fields, it’s reducing energy waste at home.”

A Shell spokesperson said: “Responsibly produced, local gas production plays an essential role in the UK’s transition to net zero, will support thousands of jobs, and forms part of Shell UK’s broader intent to invest £20bn to £25bn in the UK, with 75% intended for low and zero-carbon products and services.

“However, as we have repeatedly stated, this can only happen with a stable fiscal policy and we continue to look to the government for those assurances.”