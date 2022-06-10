Scottish Edge passes £20m support milestone

Growth funding

Darina Garland and Kristian Tapaninaho of Ooni Pizza Ovens in conversation with Ewan Hunter, CEO of the Hunter Foundation

Forty fledgling businesses have received more than £1.5 million through the latest round of support from Scottish EDGE, taking the total raised via the UK’s biggest funding competition for growth businesses to more than £20m.

Evelyn McDonald, CEO of Scottish EDGE, said: “It’s now our eighth year running Scottish EDGE and it’s been a real pleasure to have supported over 500 businesses throughout this time.”

This year there were 177 recipients who are invited to contribute a minimum of 1% of exit proceeds back into the fund to ensure its long-term sustainability.

Scottish Enterprise agreed to extend its contribution of £75,000 in the Young EDGE category for both rounds 19 and 20, enabling a further seven winners aged 18-30 to be supported each round, taking the total to 14.

Royal Bank of Scotland has also pledged further support following the successful debut of the net zero category last year.

This additional funding complements the £1m boost led by The Hunter Foundation from several of Scotland’s entrepreneurs last year.

The total amount awarded in the latest round of Scottish EDGE is £1,525,000

2022 recipients:

17 Seas t/a ThankBox – £50,000

Argyle IT & Education – £10,000

Atypical Cosmetics – £70,000

Audio Sun – £10,000

BGR Training – £80,000

Bikerbnb – £70,000

Boxfluence – £10,000

Caribbean Goods – £10,000

Continulus – £70,000

Danu Robotics – £75,000

Eslington t/a Perro – £10,000

E.V.A Biosystems – £10,000

Farm-Hand – £70,000

Forth View Designs – £10,000

HUID £10,000

Inteldis – £10,000

Lentitek – £100,000

Love Electric Financial Services – £70,000

Morphic Technology – £10,000

NextChain t/a Lemon – £10,000

North Coast Watersports – £15,000

Onboard.ID – £10,000

Podspectrix – £10,000

POTR Pots – £50,000

Prozymi Biolabs – £10,000

Recover Packaging – £80,000

Robocean – £15,000

Rostra Therapeutics – £80,000

Samastar – £15,000

Savora Drinks – £10,000

Studio Vans – £80,000

Swarna Spice t/a Praveen Kumar – £75,000

The Organic Laundry t/a Hidden Lane Organic Brewery – £85,000

The Whisky Chairmen – £50,000

Theo Health – £85,000

Tuggs – £10,000

Voxsio t/a UB-OK – £50,000

VSL – £10,000

Yaldi Games – £10,000

Yesil t/a Propeco – £10,000

