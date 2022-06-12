Scotland slides as foreign money pours into UK

Brexit defied

Scotland drew fewer overseas financial services projects in 2021 (pic: Terry Murden)

Foreign investors continue to pour money into the Britain’s financial services sector, despite Brexit, according to new data that shows Scotland toppled from second place in the UK attractiveness league table.

The UK secured a greater number of higher job creating “new” projects (54) as opposed to expansion of existing ones (9). France, which also saw an increase in foreign investment, attracted 35 new projects and 25 expansions.

But within the UK, Scotland slid from second to fourth place behind the West Midlands and Northern Ireland. Scotland’s three projects, down from six projects in 2020 and eight in 2019, was its lowest number since 2013.

Looking ahead, Scotland is second (12%) behind London (56%) as the target for UK investors planning to establish financial services operations, an indication of the mutual benefits of Scotland within the UK.

The data emerges in EY’s latest UK Attractiveness Survey for Financial Services showing the UK’s 63 projects in 2021 was an increase of seven on the previous year.