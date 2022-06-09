RMT rejects pay offer agreed by Aslef bosses

More frustation

Passengers face more disruption on the rail network (pic: Terry Murden)

8pm UPDATE: Rail passengers are facing further disruption after RMT union bosses rejected the same improved 5% pay offer which the train drivers’ union is recommending its members accept.

Frustrated ScotRail managers said it was “astonishing” that the RMT did not plan to refer the offer and a series of benefits to its members and instead is threatening strike action.

The union’s company council rejected the improved offer over conditions on current and future technology.

The RMT union is already threatening strike action across the UK after talks broke down with a number of operators and Network Rail.

The RMT’s rejection of ScotRail’s improved terms comes just hours after train drivers union Aslef said it will recommend the same deal to its members.

Phil Campbell, head of customer operations at ScotRail, said: “This is a really strong offer that recognises the cost-of-living challenges faced by families across the country and delivers good value for the public.

“It is astonishing that RMT officials have rejected this offer without even giving members a say through a referendum on the details of the offer. I know many staff share our frustration with the RMT.”

Following talks with Aslef, ScotRail said the revised terms recognise the cost-of-living challenges faced by families and “delivers good value for the public”.

It will take drivers’ salaries to £55,264 and includes a commitment to bring Sundays into the working week and a five-year no compulsory redundancies agreement.

The likely settlement is expected to raise the bar for other public sector workers who will be arguing that the 2.2% ceiling should be raised to 5%.

GMB Scotland senior organiser Keir Greenaway said: “Credit to Aslef members for standing together and fighting for what they feel they are worth.