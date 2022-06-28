Referendum on 19.10.23 | Poll will be ‘lawful’ | Pound falls

Date set for vote

Nicola Sturgeon: ‘a referendum will be lawful’

Nicola Sturgeon today announced that a referendum on Scottish independence will be held ‘lawfully’ on 19 October 2023.

The First Minister told MSPs that a Scottish Independence Referendum Bill was being published today and that she will be writing to Boris Johnson offering to negotiate on a section 30 order to allow a vote to go ahead.

Her announcement was greeted by a fall in sterling as investors reacted negatively to another year of uncertainty on top of other issues affecting the economy.

Ms Sturgeon said the voters had given the SNP a clear mandate to hold such a poll. Declaring “now is the time for independence”, she said she was “not willing to allow Scottish democracy to be a prisoner of Boris Johnson or any other Prime Minister”.

Ms Sturgeon has asked the lord advocate, Scotland’s top law officer, to ask the Supreme Court if the Scottish Parliament has the power to legislate for a consultative referendum on independence. The lord advocate has agreed and will be lodging the request today.

“Respect for the rule of law means a referendum must be lawful,” said Ms Sturgeon. “That for me is a matter of principle. The Referendum must be lawful. It must be established as a matter of fact, not just opinion, otherwise opposition parties will continue to case doubt on the process.”