Rail turmoil continues as union rejects pay offer

Strike threat

More disruption expected on rail network

Rail services will continue to be disrupted after train drivers union Aslef rejected an improved pay offer from ScotRail and warned of industrial action.

The union’s executive committee knocked back a 4.2% offer with added revenue-sharing benefits that would make it worth between 5% and 9%. They had previously rejected a 2.2% offer.

Widespread cancellations because of a driver shortage and a refusal to work overtime or on rest days has already caused chaos across the network.

Rail bosses and Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth had been optimistic of securing an agreement that would allow some services to restart.

The union will now hold a ballot for industrial action if ScotRail does not bring new proposals to the table.

ASLEF Scottish organiser Kevin Lindsay said: “ASLEF wants to negotiate a fair deal for our members, we are once again calling on ScotRail to return to the talks, so we can negotiate a fair pay offer that we can put to our members.”

Ms Gilruth said she believed ScotRail had made a “good offer” and that getting a resolution was “absolutely essential”.

Scottish Tory MSP Graham Simpson said: “Once again, train passengers in Scotland are set to suffer thanks to SNP complacency and dithering.

“Since ScotRail was nationalised two months ago, ministers haven’t put a foot right.

“They must get ScotRail and the union back around the table immediately to end this chaos as quickly as possible.”