Pure adds Hillington Innovation Centre to portfolio

Business centre deal

Mark Evans and Gail Johnston

Workspace provider Pure Offices has acquired the Hillington Innovation Centre close to Glasgow Airport, the firm’s third acquisition in Scotland in addition to its existing offices in Leith and Edinburgh Park.

The company plans to upgrade the purpose-built serviced office property at Hillington Park, which spans more than 20,000 square feet and consists of 50 office suites and meeting rooms. Works will include a new business lounge and refurbishment of other facilities.

Pure Offices, which now has 23 business centres across the UK, is committed to becoming a Net Zero business and various green initiatives are planned for the property such as roof top solar, upgrading the lighting.

Mark Evans, of Pure’s parent company, Northwood Investors, said: “Businesses are rethinking what they want from their office spaces and expect more flexibility and a better environment.

“The building is already well let and home to more than 20 businesses, from start-ups through to global corporates, so we hope to reach a high occupancy level very quickly.”

The building is currently let to local companies such as Dimensional Imaging, First Point International and Shark Industries, as well as Stevie Kidd’s Pathway.

The centre’s transformation, in partnership with fit-out firm Estilo, will follow a £3.8m refurbishment of Diageo’s former Scottish headquarters at Edinburgh Park, which experienced significant demand from clients despite opening during the pandemic.

Gail Johnston, centre manager at the Hillington Innovation Centre, said: “The building’s transformation will make a huge difference to existing occupiers as well as prospective new clients.”