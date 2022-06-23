Povey aims to take Zumo to ‘next level’ of crypto

Currency

Zumo, the Edinburgh-based crypto wallet and payments platform, has appointed Clark Povey as operations director.

Mr Povey (pictured) has more than 20 years’ experience leading global operations at financial services and technology companies. He will oversee Zumo’s operations and customer service strategy, and implement digital-first solutions to help the company to scale and expand geographically.

One of his first tasks will be to work with the head of compliance to implement a customer onboarding solution, establishing an onboarding team to support customers as crypto moves to the mainstream.

After starting his career as an engineer, Mr Povey worked in leadership positions at Virgin Media, wealth management firm Brewin Dolphin, telecoms giant Three, Barclays and Worldpay.

At Barclays, he was the head of video banking, transforming the bank’s customer experience, and driving up its net promoter score, by supercharging its digital channels and introducing 24/7 video chat capabilities.

Mr Povey said: “My motivation is transformation and innovation. I believe there are three key pillars underpinning excellent operations: delivering exceptional customer service, which creates the moments that matter; creating a powerful workforce and investing in people so they bring their best to work; and delivering a world-class application.

“I’m not just digital-first, I’m also operations-first – every operation has a different output, a touchpoint that we can learn from and make improvements immediately. These are the moments that matter – the differentiators that others don’t deliver. And delivering these moments is particularly relevant to crypto, with education and high levels of customer interaction crucial to supporting the continued growth of the sector.”

Nick Jones, co-founder and CEO, said: “Clark is a fantastic addition to Zumo’s rapidly-growing senior team. He has spent years making a measurable difference at top brands by pushing the boundaries of service innovation, building great teams and providing inspirational leadership.

“He is a well-regarded expert when it comes to delivering digital transformation and high levels of customer service, and he will help us to take Zumo to the next level.”