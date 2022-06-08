PM urged to comply with pension change ruling

WASPI demands action

Campaigners say the government should comply with ruling (pic: Terry Murden)

Women campaigning for compensation over changes to the state pension age have urged Boris Johnson to add their case to his list of “stuff that really matters”.

The Prime Minister said he wants to move on from recent controversies such as the Downing Street parties and questions over his leadership, and focus on issues of concern to the British public.

The Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) campaign represents women born in the 1950s who want Mr Johnson to comply with a ruling by the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO).

It found that the Department for Work and Pensions was guilty of maladministration in raising the state pension age at short notice. Some women received only 12 months’ notice of a six-year delay to their retirement.