Partner and director hires at Anderson Strathern

Law

Managing partner Murray McCall (centre) with Mark Templeton (left) and Tom McEntegart

Scottish legal firm Anderson Strathern has hired Tom McEntegart as a partner in its Glasgow office to help boost the firm’s SME and commercial client offering across Scotland and the rest of the UK.

He brings over two decades of experience in advising SMEs and corporates on banking, property, licensing and commercial disputes, and joins from UK law firm TLT where he was previously its head of Scotland, having overseen Anderson Fyfe’s merger with TLT in 2012.

Mr McEntegart, a University of Strathclyde law graduate, was admitted as a solicitor advocate in 2003, and is a Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors-accredited evaluative mediator. As a partner at Anderson Strathern, he will support, develop, and help to expand the firm’s dispute resolution team, while working alongside other areas of the firm, including the employment, banking, and corporate teams.

In a separate hire, Mark Templeton has joined the firm as a director and head of immigration. Mr Templeton moves from specialist immigration law firm Quinn, Martin & Langan, and will work alongside existing team members to grow the firm’s immigration practice.