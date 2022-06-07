Update:

£9m deal

Park Holidays snaps up two caravan parks

| June 7, 2022
Lossiemouth Caravan Park

Park Holidays, one of the largest holiday park operators in the UK, has added two coastal holiday parks to its portfolio.

The company has acquired the facilities at Lossiemouth and Burghead, Moray, from Christies Parks for about £9 million. They have a combined 250 caravan and lodge pitches.

Christies Parks was established in 2006 when Gordon Christie reorganised the historic family business, Christies of Fochabers, which had been established by his great grandfather Thomas Christie in 1820. It is recognised as the third oldest family business in Scotland and started trading in caravan parks in 1974.

Park Holidays was recently acquired by US based real estate investment trust Sun Communities for a reported £950m.

The vendors were advised by Pinsent Masons (legal), Johnston Carmichael (financial) and Colliers (property).

