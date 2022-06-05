Openreach hires Macfarlane and Rowberry in key roles

Telecoms

Openreach, the digital network business, has appointed Jenni Macfarlane as service delivery director, the first female to hold the position.

Ms Macfarlane, pictured, who previously led a 250 strong workforce of engineers across the North of Scotland, will lead a field force of around 1,200 on behalf of more than 600 providers who use Openreach’s network to reach their customers.

Ms Macfarlane also joins the Openreach Scotland board chaired by Katie Milligan.

She succeeds Fraser Rowberry who becomes chief engineer for Scotland, leading Openreach’s build of rural broadband to more than 200 towns and villages.

He will also oversee delivery of the company’s Reaching 100% (R100) contracts with the Scottish Government to bring fast broadband to more than 100,000 of the nation’s most difficult-to-reach properties.