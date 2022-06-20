No sign of summer loving for Scots tourism sector

Bookings slump

Fewer visitors are leaving some businesses teetering on the brink

Summer bookings have slumped across the Scottish tourism sector as the cost of living crisis and cheap foreign holidays leave many businesses on the brink of failure.

Half of businesses told the Scottish Tourism Alliance that bookings for the June-August peak months are lower compared to pre-pandemic May 2019.

The same proportion say it will take at least another year to recover, while 6% said they are “unlikely to make it” as the much-vaunted staycation phenomena struggles to make an impact. Almost 40% of businesses have reported a decrease in spending since May 2021.

The main causes of the fall in trade are the cost of living crisis, the appeal of outbound international travel, Scotland’s inability to compete internationally on price and value for money, and people taking late decisions on holiday destinations.