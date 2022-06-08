No new offices creates Edinburgh space crisis

Supply issue

The Haymarket development is fully let (pic: Terry Murden)

Edinburgh is facing a “crunch point” as the latest data reveals there is no office space under construction in the city centre that has not been pre-let.

The lack of new offices comes amid a strong rise in demand from occupiers as they return to the workplace, according to Knight Frank.

Although there are more than 400,000 sq ft of major new build and refurbishment projects set to be completed in the city centre over the next two to three years, there is already demand for 746,950 sq ft during 2022 at an average size of around 5,100 sq ft.

Knight Frank pointed to the success of Haymarket Edinburgh as an indication of the level of demand for new office space in the city centre and the wider flight to high quality accommodation. The development is fully let ahead of its first building being completed later this year.

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

The firm’s research from 2019 also highlighted the lack of Grade B space available in Edinburgh to absorb excess demand, with 720,000 sq ft of Grade B office space converted through planning for change of use, largely to hotels and residential.

Toby Withall, office agency partner at Knight Frank Edinburgh, said: “Edinburgh has a clear supply-demand imbalance: there is no new build space coming through until 2024, yet the level of demand is as strong as it has been for a long time.

“While some occupiers are downsizing on the back of the pandemic and incorporating more hybrid working, many are still very keen to have quality space in the city centre available to their staff.

“Refurbishments will help the situation, but an increasing number of occupiers want new build space that matches their ESG requirements. And, unlike many other major cities, much of Edinburgh’s Grade B office supply has been converted for other uses, even though that slowed during the pandemic.