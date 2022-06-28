Nightingale becomes British Business Bank director

Banking

The British Business Bank has appointed Susan Nightingale to the role of UK network director for the Devolved Nations, leading the bank’s activity in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Ms Nightingale (pictured) has been with the bank since January 2020 following a career spanning both public and private sector in Northern Ireland, with SME debt and equity funding experience gained from roles within Invest NI Corporate Finance and Ulster Bank Commercial Banking. She takes over the role from Mark Sterritt who has moved to the bank’s UK regional funds team.

As head of the devolved nations, Ms Nightingale will work closely with senior manager for Scotland, Barry McCulloch, who was appointed earlier this year.

Ms Nightingale said: “The bank’s aim is to drive sustainable growth and prosperity, and to enable the transition to a net zero economy by supporting access to finance for smaller businesses. I am looking forward to working closely with stakeholders across Scotland to help smaller businesses access the finance they need to succeed.”

Mr Sterritt said: “Susan is already highly respected across Northern Ireland’s financial ecosystem and works tirelessly to support smaller business owners gain access to finance to develop and grow. Having worked with Susan for some time, I have no doubt she will replicate that success in Scotland.”