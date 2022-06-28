Resort acquired
New course for Castle Stuart after Canadian deal
One of the world’s greatest golf venues, Castle Stuart Golf Links, has been acquired by a Canadian developer which plans to build a second course at the venue.
The resort is part of Castle Stuart, which has been bought by Cabot, an operator of master-planned golf resort communities, and will be renamed Cabot Highlands.
Castle Stuart regularly features in global top 100 courses lists and has hosted four Scottish Opens.
The new course will be designed by acclaimed golf course architect Tom Doak around the 400-year-old castle.
The course will have significant water frontage but will sit lower than the first course, with less wind exposure and wide fairways.
Ben Cowan-Dewar, chief executive and co-founder of Cabot said: “We are honoured to be a steward of the land and carry the original vision for the property forward.
“Our goal is to create unforgettable memories in magical places, and there are few places in the world more awe-inspiring than the Scottish Highlands.”
Planning for the course will begin in the Autumn and construction will begin in 2023 with an estimated completion date in 2024.
Architect Tom Doak said: “I’m thrilled to partner with Ben Cowan-Dewar and the Cabot team. We have been searching for the perfect destination for years.
Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn
“Our goal is to create a distinctly Scottish golf experience that appeals to players at all levels with an authentic links-style course that puts the golf holes front and centre.”
General manager Stuart McColm and the existing team at Castle Stuart now become part of the Cabot family and will continue to play a leading role.
Mr McColm said: “I’ve been involved with this special property since 2006 and I too can’t think of a better partner than Cabot to lead our next chapter.”