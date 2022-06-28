New course for Castle Stuart after Canadian deal

Resort acquired

By a Daily Business reporter |

Castle Stuart Golf Links

One of the world’s greatest golf venues, Castle Stuart Golf Links, has been acquired by a Canadian developer which plans to build a second course at the venue.

The resort is part of Castle Stuart, which has been bought by Cabot, an operator of master-planned golf resort communities, and will be renamed Cabot Highlands.

Castle Stuart regularly features in global top 100 courses lists and has hosted four Scottish Opens.

The new course will be designed by acclaimed golf course architect Tom Doak around the 400-year-old castle.

The course will have significant water frontage but will sit lower than the first course, with less wind exposure and wide fairways.