Nelson promoted to retail director at Laings

Jewellery

Laings has announced Brian Nelson as its retail director, responsible for the on and offline operations and day-to-day management of the 182-year-old business.

Previously head of retail at Laings, Mr Nelson (pictured) will now have strategic oversight of the retail side of the business, including its showrooms located across the UK (Glasgow, Edinburgh, Southampton and Cardiff), as well as its first mono-brand showroom with Omega in Wales.

He will focus on ensuring a continued level of service, driving footfall and elevating the client experience, as well as playing a key role in shaping the Laings flagship showroom in Glasgow, announced earlier this year.

Mr Nelson first joined Laings in 2006, spending six years as assistant manager, following stints with high street jewellers Ernest Jones, and a senior role at international jewellers Mappin & Webb.

He re-joined the Laings team in 2019 from Fraser Hart Jewellers, taking over management of the Edinburgh watch gallery, before becoming Laings Edinburgh manager. He moved into the role of head of retail in October last year.

With over 27 years’ experience in the jewellery and watch sector, Mr Nelson will become the tenth member of Laings’ board of directors, supporting managing director, Stuart McDowell and sales director, Richard Laing, as well as feeding into the wider business operations.

Stuart McDowell, who previously held the role of retail director, said: “Brian brings a wealth of customer service experience to the team.

“He has done a fantastic job of leading our retail team through the first stages of our expansion plan.”

Mr Nelson said: “Having held various roles across the sector, and within Laings itself – from shop floor to operations management – I can now offer my passion and expertise to the board to bring best practice together with Laings’ esteemed heritage to truly exceed client expectations.”