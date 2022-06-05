Mitchell first female senior partner at Deloitte Scotland

Big Four promotion

Angela Mitchell: climate change is a big challenge

Deloitte has appointed Angela Mitchell as senior partner for Scotland, the first woman to hold the position.

Ms Mitchell takes over at the Big Four accountant from Steve Williams 12 years after becoming a senior partner in Glasgow. She has led the firm’s public sector practice north of the border over that period.

“Being appointed as the senior partner for Deloitte in Scotland is an honour and I’m looking forward to working closely with my fellow partners as we grow our practice,” she said.

“One of the biggest challenges we face is climate change, and it’s vital that we all take action to address it. Businesses have a key role to play, and one of my top priorities will be expanding our capabilities in this area to help organisations transition to a low carbon economy.”

Dan Barlow, managing partner for regions at Deloitte, said: “As our practice in Scotland continues to grow, Angela will bring fresh thinking on how to drive forward our priorities for the firm, including goals around sustainability and inclusive growth.

“I would like to thank Steve Williams for his outstanding contribution in growing the practice over the last seven years. Steve has overseen the establishment and growth of our FinTech, Investment Management and Wealth capabilities, as well as being instrumental in establishing Deloitte Digital in Scotland.”

Mr Williams will now focus on his role on the firm’s audit governance board, which oversees Deloitte’s operational separation, as well as his position as chair of the UK oversight board.

He will continue to work with a number of the largest financial services entities in Scotland and across the rest of the UK.

Ms Mitchell is based in Deloitte’s Glasgow office and already sits on the firm’s regions executive. She is a consulting partner with a technology background.