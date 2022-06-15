McIntyre to lead Cove’s debut in Championship

Hartley successor

By a Daily Business sports reporter |

Jim McIntyre: approach came out of the blue

Cove Rangers have appointed Jim McIntyre as manager as the club prepares for its first season in Championship.

The 50-year-old former Dunfermline, Queen of the South, Ross County and Dundee boss succeeds Paul Hartley, who left earlier this month to take charge of Hartlepool.

Cove, based in Cove Bay area of Aberdeen, won the League One title and McIntyre, whose last managerial role at Dundee ended three years ago, is relishing the challenge.

“This opportunity has come right out of the blue,” he told the Cove website. “It’s amazing how these things can happen when you least expect them. It’s a challenge I’m hugely excited about.

“I did my due diligence and got nothing but positive feedback about Cove Rangers and how the club is run. I’ve been told they are guys who will offer the support and backing any manager needs. Relationships are so important in football, the chance to work with good people means a lot to me.”

McIntyre, who has signed a one-year rolling contract at the Balmoral Stadium, has appointed his ex-Airdrie team-mate Jimmy Boyle as his assistant.

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

McIntyre’s playing career spanned almost two decades. He came to the fore at Airdrieonians, joined Kilmarnock in 1996 and was a key figure in their Scottish Cup victory twelve months later.

Three years at Reading – where he won a Scotland B cap – were followed by five more at Dundee United, and he retired at Dunfermline in 2009.

He took his first steps in management at East End Park, leading the side to promotion to the SPL in 2011. After a spell coaching at Bristol City with Derek McInnes, Jim was hired by Queen of the South and led them to the Premiership play-offs.

A move to Ross County brought the highlight of his managerial career with a 2-1 win over Hibernian in the 2016 Scottish League Cup Final, and with assistant, Billy Dodds, he secured a top six finish for the Dingwall club. His most recent job was at Dundee.