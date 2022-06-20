Martin leaves Express Newspapers after 20 years

Media moves

After almost 20 years with Express Newspapers, Tom Martin has stepped down as political editor in Scotland to pursue new opportunities.

He said it had been a “real privilege” to have covered some of the country’s biggest stories across news, comment and features since first stepping into the newsroom in 2002.

“I have particularly loved the last seven years of politics at the Scottish Parliament,” he said.

“I am incredibly lucky to have worked with such talented colleagues and want to thank all those workmates past and present for their support.”

He said he was looking forward “to finding a new challenge and career path”.

Express Newspapers is a division of Reach which last month announced the closure of Scottish Business Insider magazine.