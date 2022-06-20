Update:

Media moves

Martin leaves Express Newspapers after 20 years

| June 20, 2022

After almost 20 years with Express Newspapers, Tom Martin has stepped down as political editor in Scotland to pursue new opportunities.

He said it had been a “real privilege” to have covered some of the country’s biggest stories across news, comment and features since first stepping into the newsroom in 2002.

“I have particularly loved the last seven years of politics at the Scottish Parliament,” he said.

“I am incredibly lucky to have worked with such talented colleagues and want to thank all those workmates past and present for their support.”

He said he was looking forward “to finding a new challenge and career path”.

Express Newspapers is a division of Reach which last month announced the closure of Scottish Business Insider magazine.

Media & Creative No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Colin Banks

Material expansion follows Covid-19 rebound

Creative marketing agency Material has welcomed a string of appointments, including Colin Banks, previously OVORead More

Bold St Media

Bold St Media doubles team on back of new clients

PR and marketing agency, Bold St Media, has doubled the size of its team withRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.