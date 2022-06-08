Goalkeeper Marshall calls time on Scotland career

Nations League

Veteran goalkeeper David Marshall announced his international retirement yesterday ahead of Scotland’s Nations League campaign against Armenia at Hampden this evening.

The 37-year-old said last week’s defeat to Ukraine had ended his dream of playing at a World Cup and now was the time to bring the curtain down on his Scotland career after 18 years and 47 caps.

A highlight was his decisive save from Serbia’s Aleksandar Mitrovic in Scotland’s play-off penalty shoot-out triumph in Belgrade which secured a place at Euro 2020, their first appearance at a major tournament since 1998.

“The more I thought about it since the weekend, the more I was convinced it was the right thing to do before we start the Nations League campaign,” he said.

Marshall was in goal for all three games at the finals and was the goalkeeper chosen by manager Steve Clarke in 20 of the 34 games since he took charge.

However, Craig Gordon has taken over for the last 13 games and will be selected again tonight.

Marshall, who has signed a two-year contract with Hibernian, attended his last training session with his Scotland team-mates yesterday.

Meantime, Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has been defending his tactics in the Ukraine tie following criticism from pundits.

“It’s part of the job. They can have their opinion. They have been there so they should know what it’s about. I’m not getting dragged into it. I don’t like to comment on pundits because they are paid to give an opinion. I don’t read it, I don’t listen to it. As I said, I have my own way of dealing with disappointment and how to move on.

“It was a good qualifying campaign. Seven wins, two draws and one defeat. We have to remember that.”