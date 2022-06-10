Oil dips on fresh China Covid alert | markets await US inflation

Daily Business Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

8.15am: London opens lower

The FTSE 100 was down 47.35 points at 7,428.86.

7am: Space and People shares consolidation

SpaceandPeople, the Glasgow-based retail, promotional and brand experience specialist, has confirmed that following approval at the AGM earlier this week every 10 existing ordinary shares will be consolidated into one new share.

Application has been made for 1,951,957 shares to be admitted to trading on AIM from 13 June.

Global markets

Brent oil was quoted at $122.37 a barrel this morning, down one dollar. While remaining at three-month highs, concern is growing that the prospect of new Covid-19 lockdown measures in Shanghai outweighed solid demand for fuels in the US.

Shanghai and Beijing went back on a fresh Covid alert on Thursday after parts of China’s largest economic hub imposed new lockdown restriction and the city announced a round of mass testing for millions of residents.

“We were just starting to get optimistic about Chinese demand with lifting of restrictions in Shanghai and Beijing, and the latest move to lock down certain regions in Shanghai for mass testing is a reminder that there is no change in China’s Covid policy,” said Madhavi Mehta, commodity research analyst at Kotak Securities.

“If it continues to use restrictions to limit the spread, economic activity may be impacted.”

London stocks were expected to open lower after Wall Street stocks were sharply in the red at the close of trading ahead of today’s inflation reading.

The US consumer price index is expected to show annual inflation remained steady at 8.3% in May, according market consensus.

The European Central Bank yesterday left interest rates unchanged but said it will introduce a 25bps hike at the July meeting. It will be first increase for the first time in 11 years, and will be followed by another hike in September.

At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.94%, while the S&P 500 was 2.38% weaker and the Nasdaq Composite saw out the session 2.75% softer.

In Asia, stocks were mostly lower. In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 index was down 1.4%. The Shanghai Composite was up 0.7%, but the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 0.3%.