Manufacturers remain upbeat despite price pressures

Q2 report

Engineering companies remain optimistic about prospects

Scotland’s manufacturers continue to face pressures from rising prices and skills shortages, but remain optimistic about their prospects, according to new data.

Orders, exports, investment and output remained in positive territory in the last quarter, although there are signs of weakness resulting from rising inflation, particularly the higher cost of fuel and raw materials.

Trade body Scottish Engineering said in its latest quarterly report that pricing “perhaps more than any” stands out as an indicator of direction with 68% of companies increasing UK prices in the last quarter, while 42% reported reduced margins.

“Understandably, optimism has cooled since our last report, but still remains positive, and the need for skills is underlined by one third of companies increasing staffing levels in the last three months, with a similar intent forecast forward,” said the Q2 report.