Lord Frost: ‘Brexit is working… we have no regrets’

Attack on critics

Lord Frost: criticism ‘is generated by those with an axe to grind’

Former UK Government minister Lord Frost will tell a conference on Europe that “Brexit is working” and any view that it is damaging the UK economy “cannot be supported by any objective analysis of the figures”.

Lord Frost, who resigned from the Government in frustration over policy issues, will accuse anti-Brexiteers of having “an axe to grind” and the EU of being “difficult and confrontational”.

On the sixth anniversary of Britain’s departure from the EU on Thursday, he will deliver the keynote speech to the UK in a Changing Europe’s World Beyond Brexit conference attended by academics, politicians, diplomats and other experts.

Lord Frost, a former CEO of the Scotch Whisky Association, was chief negotiator with the EU and is now a senior fellow at Policy Exchange, and despite his resignation from the Cabinet he remains a staunch supporter of Brexit.

“It’s so important that we find resolution to the issues that divide the West. In my Churchill lecture in Zürich in March I set out areas where we could find, if you like, a new Entente Cordiale, with the EU being more open to change the Protocol, us being more willing to look at foreign policy collaboration with the EU, and some mutual de-escalation on various border and visa issues.

“That still seems a possible way forward to me – but it takes two.

“Our destiny is in our hands. We can, and I hope will, succeed whatever the EU does – it will just be more difficult for all concerned if the EU insists on being difficult and confrontational rather than collaborative.

“It would be much better to put the history behind us – on both sides – and concentrate on making this new relationship work. There is absolutely no reason why that can’t happen. It just takes vision – it just takes will.”