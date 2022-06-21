Liechtenstein family wealth firm targets Scotland

Capital launch

Andrew Davies, John Godfrey, and Lynsey Carson

A wealth management company controlled by the Liechtenstein Princely Family for more than 90 years is opening an office in Edinburgh.

LGT Wealth Management, part of the LGT Group, has more than £220 billion of assets under management.

Its first outpost in Scotland and its fourth in the UK will be run by John Godfrey, formerly regional centre head and senior investment director at Barclays Wealth and Investment Management.

LGT Wealth Management has been working closely with financial advisers and professional intermediaries in Scotland for a number of years, strengthened by the appointment of Lynsey Carson as business development director in 2017. The firm now plans to grow the team.

Andrew Davies, partner and head of regional development at LGT Wealth Management, said: “As the business continues to grow, we recognise the importance of having a physical presence across the different regions.