Update:

Test for Act

Kwarteng likely to block Drahi raising stake in BT

By a Daily Business reporter | June 11, 2022
Openreach
BT is a vital provider of infrastructure (pic: Terry Murden)

Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to use new takeover rules to block any attempt by billionaire Patrick Drahi from acquiring telecoms giant BT, according to City sources. 

Mr Kwarteng is also likely to put a halt to further stake-building by the French-Israeli businessman and stop him from taking a seat on the board.  

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) ha already indicated that Mr Drahi’s 18% stake would be reviewed under the new National Security and Investment Act , which gives Ministers more powers to protect critical infrastructure.

Mr Drahi said in December that her had no intention of buying BT, but his European telecoms business Altice has become the single biggest shareholder in the company and restrictions on him launching a bid are lifted from this week.

Any bid would be a test of the Act and the Government’s resolve to protect strategic companies from overseas predators.

BT owns Openreach and mobile network EE and provides vital service contracts across a number of government departments.

The Mail on Sunday reported that Altice is “fully supportive” of BT’s strategy.

, News, Telecoms, UK No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Tony Danker

CBI chief calls for Cobra approach to economy

One of Britain’s business leaders has warned that Britain will slide into full-blown recession ifRead More

Aberdein Considine legal team

Aberdein Considine promotes legal specialists

Aberdein Considine has announced 11 senior promotions within its expanding legal teams. Nine lawyers, coveringRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.