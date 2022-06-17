KPMG promotes trio of directors in Scotland

Finance

Left to right: Wiqas Qaiser, Steven Murdoch, Daniel Crighton

Big Four accountant KPMG has promoted three colleagues in its offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Steven Murdoch has been promoted to director within the deal advisory tax team in Glasgow. He joined as a graduate in 2007 and works closely with a range of UK and international clients across several industries. Mr Murdoch specialises in providing tax advice on M&A transactions and restructurings.

Daniel Crighton is promoted to director within the audit practice. Based in Aberdeen, Mr Crighton has extensive experience working with upstream oil & gas clients. He joined the firm in 2010 as a graduate.

Wiqas Qaiser becomes director in the FS Audit team and is based in Edinburgh. Mr Wiqas works in the financial services and asset management space and looks after asset managers, and various investment products such as open and closed ended funds, private equity funds, and pension funds.

He started his career at KPMG in Pakistan before moving to the firm’s London office in 2012 and then Edinburgh in 2014.

James Kergon, Scotland senior partner in the UK, said: “These promotions show the strength and depth of our senior team across the firm in Scotland.”

John Waterson, head of financial services audit in Scotland, added: “It’s fantastic to see new audit directors coming through in Scotland. We’ve invested a huge amount in the practice and continue to ensure audit quality and our people are our top priorities.”