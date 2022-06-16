Kane signs on to promote TOCA experience

Immersive investment

Harry Kane is backing TOCA’s training and dining roll-out

England international Harry Kane has invested in a football training and entertainment company to help with its global expansion.

TOCA recently announced plans open a gaming and dining facility in the St James Quarter in Edinburgh and is adding a presence in Birmingham.

It recently became the largest operator of indoor soccer centres in the US the world’s first soccer entertainment and dining venue, in London’s O2.

TOCA and Kane share a vision to increase participation in soccer, with Kane endorsing TOCA’s proprietary technology and programmes designed to enable all players to reach their full potential.

Kane said: “I invested in TOCA because I wholeheartedly believe in the company. TOCA offers unmatched technologies which help players improve and immersive entertainment experiences which are fun for everyone. I am delighted to support TOCA’s global expansion and share its vision for the future of soccer, the sport I love.”

Yoshi Maruyama, TOCA’s CEO, said: “Harry is a true soccer legend and an incredible global ambassador for soccer.

“His love and passion for the game matched with his forward-thinking vision about the sport and developing the players of the future, is a great representation of what TOCA is all about.”

TOCA was founded in 2016 by two-time US World Cup and former MLS and English Premier League midfielder Eddie Lewis.

Its board includes Erik Anderson, former executive chair and CEO of Topgolf; Abby Wambach, US Women’s National Champion; Celeste Burgoyne, lululemon president Americas; and Julie Haddon, former NFL head of consumer marketing.

Mr Anderson said: “TOCA is revolutionising the way players and fans around the world experience soccer, the world’s most popular sport. Harry’s contribution to TOCA will be significant to our mission to make TOCA an integral and indispensable part of soccer.”