Johnston Carmichael bolsters leadership team

Elspeth Jamieson and Jenn Stewart

Accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael has announced two senior promotions in its business advisory team.

Jenn Stewart, who is head of the firm’s Dundee office, joins the partner group and Elspeth Jamieson, based in Edinburgh, becomes director.

Ms Stewart joined Johnston Carmichael in 2019 to launch and lead its team in Dundee. She has considerable experience of rural business and was appointed as the firm’s Head of Rural and Landed Estates in 2021.

Ms Jamieson joined the business in 2016 and was integral to developing its cloud accounting service offering to help clients drive efficiencies. She recently joined the firm’s hospitality & tourism sector team.

Andrew Walker, CEO, said: “Supporting and developing the next generation of leaders is central to our growth ambitions.

“It gives me great pride that we have promoted 70 people to date this year.”