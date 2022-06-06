Johnson limps on after winning confidence vote

Slim victory

Boris Johnson: slim majority

Boris Johnson narrowly won a confidence vote among Tory MPs and will limp on as Prime Minister for at least another year.

Mr Johnson secured support from 211 of the party’s 359 MPs, though 148 opposed his remaining in Downing Street.

The 58.8% majority was enough to suggest he will lead the party into the next general election but is an indication of the discontent over the damage done to the party over the lockdown breaches.

The result of the vote was announced by Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee.

Mr Johnson tonight declared it was a “convincing” result and said it is time for the party to “move on” and focus on the “things that really matter to people”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was scathing about the Tories who supported Mr Johnson, He said: “Conservative MPs made their choice tonight. They have ignored the British public and hitched themselves and their party firmly to Boris Johnson and all he represents.

Sir Keir Starmer: Tory MPS have ignored the British public

“The Conservative Party now believes that good government focused on improving lives is too much to ask. The Conservative Party now believes that breaking the law is no impediment to making the law. The Conservative Party now believes that the British public have no right to expect honest politicians.”

SNP Westminster Leader Ian Blackford said: “Tory MPs should have drawn a line under Boris Johnson’s disastrous time as Prime Minister but instead they’ve bottled it – allowing this damaging circus to continue and leaving the Westminster government in crisis.

“The UK is now stuck in limbo with a lame duck Prime Minister who has lost the confidence of the public – and more than forty per cent of his own MPs – and is left limping around on borrowed time while the Tory party descends into bitter division.”

Earlier, the London stock market‘s blue chip index, the FTSE 100, closed 75.3 points higher as traders expected Mr Johnson to survive. He required 180 votes to hold on to his job.

Among those who opposed him was Scottish Conservative party leader Douglas Ross who said has “heard loud and clear the anger at the breaking of Covid rules” and “cannot in good faith support Boris Johnson”.

Mr Ross’s position may now be in question, given that he now has to defend a Westminster government led by a Prime Minister he has decided is not worthy of the office.